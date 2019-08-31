ODESSA, TX -- Police in Odessa, Texas are urging people to get off of the roadway as they search for potentially two active shooters, according to a tweet from NBC news and a Facebook post from the Midland Police Department.
Police responded to an active shooter report at a Home Depot in Odessa and are urging people to stay away from the area.
"For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes," the Facebook post said.
This is a developing story.