LOUISVILLE, KY — One of the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old EMT in her home in March has officially been fired.
On Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Interim LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder had initiated termination procedures for Officer Brett Hankison.
In a letter released to the public, Schroeder said Hankison was terminated Tuesday after a pretermination hearing was held.
The letter says an investigation by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit found Hankison violated operating procedures regarding use of deadly force and obedience to rules and regulations.
The letter says Hankison violated use of deadly force standards when he "wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2020 without supporting facts that your deadly force was directed at a person whom posed an immediate threat of danger or serious injury to yourself and others."