The U.S. Capitol Police have released the name of the officer killed after a man rammed a car into a barricade near the Capitol building Friday.
In a statement, Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman says Officer William 'Billy' Evans died from injuries sustained in the attack. Evans was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force.
U.S. Capitol Police shared a photo of Evans on social media Friday, with a link to Pittman's statement.
That statement reads:
“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant. Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Another officer was injured in the incident, in which a man rammed a car into the north barricade outside the Capitol. After the man rammed the barricade, Capitol Police say, he got out of the car with a knife and ran toward officers. At least one officer shot the suspect.
The suspect — identified by senior law enforcement officials as 25-year-old Noah Green, of Indiana — was also hospitalized after the incident. He died from his injuries at the hospital around 1:30 p.m. local time.