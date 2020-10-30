Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is countersuing Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
The Courier Journal in Louisville is reporting Mattingly is alleging battery, assault and emotional distress. Police say Mattingly was shot by Walker on the night Taylor died while police were carrying out a no-knock warrant at her apartment looking for drugs and cash.
In his counterclaim Mattingly accuses Walker of intentionally shooting him or acting recklessly. The counterclaim is in response to a lawsuit Walker filed this summer against several LMPD officers, Mayor Greg Fischer, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine and others. Walker is seeking immunity from prosecution and protection under Kentucky's "stand your ground" law.