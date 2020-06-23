PADUCAH — A Paducah police officer was not injured after his cruiser crashed on Alben Barkley Drive Tuesday, the police department says.
The Paducah Police Department says Officer Keith Thuline was on his way to a crash scene in the parking lot of Hannan Plaza Tuesday afternoon when he saw a vehicle speeding. The officer turned on his emergency lights. The police department says the officer was attempting to pass other cars to catch up to the speeding vehicle when an SUV ahead of him swerved to avoid hitting a stopped pickup truck.
The police department says the officer swerved to avoid hitting the SUV, and the cruiser ran off the road, then hit a tree and a fence. The crash happened between Minerva Place and Audubon Drive.
According to the police department, two witnesses confirmed the officer's account of the crash. Those witnesses stopped to help the officer after the cruiser crashed.
Thuline was checked at the scene by responders with Mercy Regional EMS.