CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Officers with the Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad say a wanted man turned himself in Monday morning following a weekend shooting at Hotshots Bar and Grill that left five people injured.
According to an updated release, 24-year-old Tyler Banks — previously considered "at large" — voluntarily turned himself in to the Cape Girardeau Police Department Monday morning after being formally charged with second degree felony assault and felony armed criminal action in connection to the incident.
"The Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad appreciate the cooperation from Banks for a quick resolution to his whereabouts," the release reads, in part.
Another Cape Girardeau man — 43-year-old Ranell Robinson — was arrested on Sunday in connection to the shooting, and is facing three felony charges: unlawful possession of a firearm, assault in the second degree and armed criminal action.
The Major Case Squad says in their most recent update a third suspect has been located and taken into custody, pending formal charges.
According to the release, officers are still investigating the case and ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the police department.
To report information, call (573) 339-6660. To leave an anonymous tip, call (573) 339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.