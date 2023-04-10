LOUISVILLE, KY — At least four people have been killed and eight others injured — two of them critically — in a Monday morning shooting incident at a bank building in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, the Louisville Metro Police Department says.
The shooting happened in Louisville's Old National Bank, which is near the Louisville Slugger Field baseball stadium.
Authorities said they were on the scene minutes after reports of the shooting began rolling in around 8:30 a.m., responding as gunshots were still being fired.
The suspected shooter reportedly exchanged gunfire with responding officers and was killed on the scene, officers said. The LMPD explained they did not yet know the exact circumstances of his death. Two officers are reportedly being treated for injuries they sustained in the shooting, with one of those officers being critically injured.
Officials said in a news conference about the incident the suspected shooter appeared to have a connection to the bank, and may have been a prior or active employee.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made remarks at the conference and said — as he struggled to hold back tears — one of his own close friends was among those killed.
There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene during the incident, with the FBI, ATF, Louisville Metro Police, and others present.