LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor while serving a warrant were told she should be home alone. Officers were told the main target of a large-scale narcotics investigation was elsewhere.
Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times after officers used a battering ram to knock down her door on March 13. One officer was shot by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he thought an intruder was breaking into the home.
Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly spoke to internal investigators about two weeks after the raid. News outlets obtained the interview with Mattingly on Thursday. Mattingly says officers were told Taylor’s apartment was a “soft target” and Taylor “should be there alone." Taylor's boyfriend was actually there, and shot Mattingly in the leg.
That target was an alleged drug dealer named Jamarcus Glover, who was arrested on trafficking charges the same night 10 miles away on a separate warrant. Taylor had a previous relationship with Glover.
Earlier this week, lawyers for Taylor’s mother filed an amended civil lawsuit that alleged police initially called off the warrant search at Taylor’s apartment but then went ahead with it to attempt to locate other drug suspects that had no connection to Taylor. Glover had already been apprehended, the lawsuit said.