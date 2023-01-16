DIXON, KY — Kentucky State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say escaped from the Webster County Detention Center Sunday afternoon.
According to a Monday release, 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper was last seen wearing a tan jacket that says "Webster Co. Jail," blue jeans, and white shoes.
Troopers say Harper is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. They say they don't know where he might be traveling.
Anyone with information on Harper's location is asked to contact KSP Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.