CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police officers arrested a 15-year-old male suspect on Thursday in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation. He has since been released to a family member pending review of the case by the Jackson County State's Attorney Office.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of East Main Street at 7:44 p.m. on Thursday regarding a stolen vehicle report. They learned unknown suspects stole a vehicle from a parking lot near that area.
Officers later located the vehicle unoccupied in the 1100 block of East College Street. During investigation, officers identified the suspect as a 15-year-old from Carbondale. The suspect fled from police but was arrested without incident. They then discovered he had property related to other theft investigations in his possession, police say.
Officers arrested the suspect on charges of motor vehicle theft, burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of another person's credit card and resisting a police officer.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677).