PADUCAH — Officers say threats that led to an enhanced police presence in and around Paducah Tilghman High School Friday morning were the result of a 16-year-old student's prank.
In a Friday release about the incident, officers say the male student is being charged with second-degree terroristic threatening in connection to the incident.
According to the release, the student admitted to creating a fake Instagram account to fabricate a conversation threatening to "shoot up" the school.
Screenshots of those threats began circulating on social media Thursday afternoon, leading community members to call the police.
Initially, detectives were unable to determine the social media account responsible for sending the messages.
Now, the student is being lodged at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers emphasised that this was a specific threat against Paducah Tilghman, and was unrelated to school threats in other jurisdictions.
