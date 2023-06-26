CARBONDALE, IL — Officers are seeking public assistance in locating a missing Carbondale woman they say has a chronic condition that puts her in danger.
According to Monday release, 36-year-old Marie Reitz was last seen at about 7 p.m. on June 18 in the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue.
She's described as standing about five feet, three inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Officers ask anyone with information about her location to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.