PADUCAH — Paducah Area Christmas Cops Inc. held its first ever Christmas in July event Friday at Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Officers with the Paducah Police Department took 20 kids on a shopping spree to buy back-to-school clothes and supplies.
Each child received up to $500, taking some of the burden off families who otherwise couldn't afford back-to-school necessities.
"The parents, they're usually very grateful that they get help. And they also get to see their kids happy, so it's a very joyful thing to see, and I'm pretty excited about that today," Paducah Middle School Resource Officer Cassi Ravens told us during the event.
Friday's event was held in honor of Ginger Usher.
She and her husband, Bill, were both supporters of the Christmas Cops program.
Bill Usher died in 2016, and Ginger died earlier this month.