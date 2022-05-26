RICHMOND, KY — Leaders in government and law enforcement on Thursday gathered at the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial to honor members of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.
The Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, the Department of Criminal Justice Training and Gov. Andy Beshear were among those who gathered at the memorial in Richmond, Kentucky, Thursday.
The names of 12 officers were added to the memorial this year. Among them was Graves County Deputy Jailer Robert Daniel, who died when the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory collapsed the night of Dec. 10, amid a tornado outbreak that claimed dozens of lives in Kentucky. Daniel was overseeing inmates who were in the factory on work release when the tornado struck. Graves County Jailer George Workman has said Daniel died while insuring the seven inmates he was supervising were moved to a safe location.
Other officers whose names were added to the memorial include:
- Louisville Metro Police Officer Hassan F. Hassan, who died on April 2, 2021, because of a medical event he suffered shortly after responding to a shooting call.
- Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Wagner L. Baskett Jr. died on May 24, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. The governor's office says Baskett contracted the illness in the line of duty.
- Georgetown Police Lt. Gary W. Crump II died on June 30, 2021. Crump had a heart attack after an interrogation the governor's office says was "extensive and tense," which followed a months-long investigation.
- Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff Brandon A. Shirley died on Aug. 5, 2021. Shirley died after he was ambushed and shot while working a secondary employment assignment, the governor's office says.
- Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Oliver Little died on Oct. 31, 2021, from complications of COVID-19 after contracting the illness in the line of duty.
- Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary D. Cottongim died on Dec. 18, 2021, after he was struck by a car as he attended to an abandoned vehicle on the side of Interstate 64.
The governor's office says the 12 names added to the memorial also included five historical honorees:
- Metcalfe County Deputy Sheriff Albert J. Franklin, who died on Nov. 11, 1913.
- Pikeville Police Officer Alonzo Robinson, who died on May 16, 1929.
- Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Pennington, who died on April 16, 1933.
- Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Marion Layne, who died on Jan. 5, 1939.
- Campbell County Police Chief George T. Benz, who died on Sept. 20, 1948.
"It takes a special kind of person to sign up and train for a career where you know you'll be running towards that dangerous situation, not away from it," Beshear said during the ceremony. "A career where sometimes you have to make split-second, life-or-death decisions with very little information. A career where every day you prioritize other people's safety over your own. That's exactly what the fallen officers that we are recognizing here today did in their final moments."
The ceremony was held just 10 days after the death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was shot and killed outside the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on May 16.