SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A fire official says the death toll in the Florida condo building collapse has risen to 46 after workers discovered 10 more victims. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members in a private briefing Wednesday that workers had pulled 10 more bodies from the rubble and additional human remains. Jadallah says only 32 victims have been identified.
Official: 10 more victims found in rubble; death toll 46
