Back to December y'all -- which officially starts meteorological winter. Whether you love snow and cold, hate it, or just don't care and are ready to get back on the lakes and golf course, chances are we will at least get some of it all at some point. After all, every winter in our history except for 4 (most recently 2019-2020) has had measurable snow of 0.1" or greater.
INTRODUCTION
Remember meteorological seasons are what meteorologists and climatologists use for record keeping and forecasting. They are seen below:
Meteorological Winter runs from December through the end of February, because this coincides with the coldest time of the year. The astronomical seasons you are more accustomed to hearing of, are based on the Earth and the sun, and hence the equinoxes and solstices, not the warmest and coldest points of the year.
LONG RANGE FORECASTING DISCLAIMERS
Before we get into the forecast... a quick disclaimer and foundation for how to interpret a 3-month forecast. Let's face it. There are many online sources that aren't always real meteorologists, that post and share wild scenarios of epic cold and snow every year. The truth is nobody can to a "T" nail a 3 month forecast. We all at the end of the day have access to the same models, same calculus, and the real only difference is our interpretation of the data.
Take the above chart for example, even just at 10 days in advance. Notice the black dot, which shows the current state of the atmosphere in this scenario. If we ran multiple computer projections of the atmosphere out 10 days, we will get multiple wildly different scenarios.
Despite all the possible scenarios, a computer model only gives 1 output solution. One small change could mean big changes in the result of this "Plinko!" analogy.
As we near an event, with better and more accurate data of the current atmospheric state, our possible paths narrow increasing the forecast confidence and decreasing the range of possible outcomes.
Check out last years forecast (left) above and the verified results (right). Close, but certainly far from perfect across the board.
The point we are making here is that all long range forecasts should be taken with a grain of salt, and an understanding of the statistical and mathematical variations that exist in such a longshot projection (think the Plinko analogy). Few 90-120 day forecasts ever verify exactly right, but sometimes you'd be surprised how closely we can hone in on the general ideas and trends on a macro scale.
All that said, you might be wondering how, if we can hardly predict a 10 day forecast, how in the world can we do a 3 month forecast? Good question.
There are many pieces to that puzzle -- and every winter presents a different setup and forecasting challenge. Keep reading and we will get into it all.
WHAT FACTORS DO WE LOOK AT?
- Recall last winter
- Understand the state of the Atlantic, and more so Pacific Oceans
- "Analog years" -- meaning winter's that had a similar setup
- Amount of snow in Russia and Europe during fall
- Arctic sea ice extent
- Specialized long range computer models not seen in apps or TV
- Larger, longer scale climate trends
- Global teleconnections: Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO)
LAST WINTER QUICK RECAP
The winter of 2020-2021 was certainly "back-loaded" with the cold and snow, mainly in February. December and January were very mild, nearly +2 to +4°F above normal. However, February quickly flipped that switch with a massive outbreak of the Polar Vortex that will be remembered for a lifetime by many in the United States.
While overall much of the winter (as was expected) ended up being warmer than normal, the period from February 7th through the 20th significantly brought down the averages for the season kind of making it misleading in a way.
Most areas received very little if any measurable snow until February. Back to back snowstorms February 15-18 produced amounts of 4 to 12 inches, with some locally higher amounts. Paducah officially at the Barkley Regional Airport ended up observing 13.4" which was the 10th snowiest winter on record. It should be noted in that big snowstorm, a big gradient unexpectedly formed, causing a large drop off in snow totals along and east of the Lakes areas.
THIS WINTER LOOKS LIKE ANOTHER LA NINA
When we forecast locally months in advance, we have to look globally. One of the biggest contributors to this is the state of ENSO (El Niño-Southern Oscillation). There can either be one of three states... El Niño, neutral, or La Niña.
- El Niño occurs when the ocean waters in the equatorial Pacific are warmer than what is average
- La Niña occurs when the ocean waters in the equatorial Pacific are cooler than what is average
- The ENSO neutral phase occurs when things are near historical norm
This year, a 2nd consecutive winter with La Niña conditions is forecast. Check out the above graphic. Normally, the trade winds are blowing east to west around the Earth at the equator. That pushes some warm water westward over large surface areas on the Ocean surface.
This year, the trade winds are abnormally fast, which over large areas literally pushes warm water at the Ocean's surface to the west, closer to southeast Asia. Remember too that there is a tremendous amount of latent heat release from convection in showers and storms in these areas. The stronger trade winds push these storm cells further west, and the heat associated with them.
This process helps cool the ocean surface and 'upwell' cooler water from deeper down to be brought up to the surface. The result is a large pool, or even several areas of cool water relative to average.
Rain usually forms over warm ocean water, meaning Australia and Indonesia may see more rain than usual. While those areas where the cooler water sits have sinking air, resulting in drier conditions. This also impacts the jet stream which controls weather patterns.
During a La Niña year, the jet stream will rise further north than usual and the strength of La Niña will impact how far north it reaches.
The result this has on the hemispheric and global circulation in the Jet Stream is one that is well documented, researched, and understood. We know that when La Niña occurs, the jet stream ends up in the north-central United States, placing dry and warm weather in the Deep South and along the Mexican border. Wetter than average weather generally occurs in the Ohio Valley and also the Pacific northwest, with the "core" of the cold in the far northern states and into western Canada.
NOW TO THE POINT: WHAT IT MEANS FOR US
The summary for us:
- Lots of storms that pass by the OH Valley
- This type of setup favors more precipitation than normal
- We will be in the 'battleground' between cold and warmth
- Should end up being warmer and wetter than normal
Below is the lower 48 outlook for precipitation, which as explained during this state of La Niña, favors a dry Deep South, and wetter times in the Ohio Valley and Pacific NW.
Regarding temperatures, remember last year. Even with the insane blitz of bitter cold and snow in February, we still ended the winter slightly above average. In fact, if you took out just those 6 days of madness in February from the Polar Vortex in 2021, last winter would have been possibly one of the warmest on record.
This year, should be a similar idea. Now remember, saying "warmer than average" does not mean there will be no cold at all... but that the likelihood of long drawn out blasts of cold and wintry weather appear lower. More specifically, we think December will end up very warm compared to average. Will even go as far as to say that we could end up in the top-5 for highest number of days 65 degrees or higher during December in the Paducah area. The record is 8 days from 2015 and 1984. There are some signs that January and February could have at least a handful of good cold shots.
OTHER IMPACTS OF LA NINA IN THE LOCAL 6 AREA
Taking things one step further, La Nina winter do not just come with a higher than typical chance of warmth and wetness -- we have a well documented history of severe weather potential and ice events as well. This is simply explained because we are in that "battleground" where storms love to form. With ample (above normal) moisture/precipitation in the atmosphere, and a lackluster cold air supply to the north to make all snow, ice or severe weather threats could appear.
Recent winter's that featured a La Niña are shown above. Notice there is a large variation in a few of the years with the total snowfall.
- However, the annual average snow during La Niña is 7.8"
- The average of every winter (El Nino, neutral, or La Nina) ever in our history is 9.0".
Takeaway here is that generally La Niña winters have produces less snow than typical in the Local 6 area. Also something of note on the above graphic is the year's with ** asterisks listed. Those seasons had a noteworthy ice storm or ice event. In fact, digging a few layers deeper, remember we told you this winter (2021-2022) is the 2nd consecutive La Niña. In 2 of the most recent 3 consecutive La Niña winters, we have had an ice storm or ice event.
Now that is not in any way of us directly saying here and now that we will have an ice storm this winter -- but just pointing out the fact that historically, in this pattern and setup, we have seen at times a predisposition towards more icing and mixed wintry precipitation setups -- due to the insufficient cold but excessive moisture in the atmosphere.
That is something to keep in mind.
Also, severe weather potential is something to keep on the back burner during a La Niña winter. This correlation is much stronger than the ice storm risk is.
The 25 year average of tornadoes during the "cool" season (November through March) is 8.8 tornadoes per year - that being in our coverage area.
- During La Niña winters, the average jumps to 11.6 tornadoes / year
- During neutral winters, the average falls to 8.7 tornadoes / year
- During El Niño winters, the average plummets to 5.7 tornadoes / year
Remember the fundamental ingredients for tornadoes include fast winds aloft and instability. The jet stream being nearby means more opportunities for storm systems to tap into that and if we are in the warm sector, produce strong-severe thunderstorms.
There has also been a higher record of EF-2 (111 MPH TO 135 MPH) or stronger tornadoes, with 3.6 average per year vs. just 0.7 during El Niño cycles.
Below are some more recent and memorable examples of tornadoes and severe weather outbreaks, during the cold season, that occurred during a La Niña pattern in winter.
LAST BUT NOT LEAST: CLIMATE CHANGE AND WINTER
By know hopefully we all know and are in agreement that our climate is changing (warming) before our eyes. The "sticking" point and fact lies not with the fact or not of whether it's even warming -- but the rate of which we are rapidly warming on Earth. This is not the warmest Earth has ever been before in our history, but this is the highest CO2 has ever been as far back as scientific analysis can take us (which is about 800,000 years ago).
Below you can see the fit between CO2 change and global temperature, which is clear as day since the late 1800s. Again, the simple, non-hype, and actual truth is that the Earth is warming, at a very quick rate, and we have certainly played at least some role in it.
In the central and eastern United States, the fastest warming season is unequivocally winter. This is something to keep in mind on a macro-scale, that in recent years, and going forward, that our winter's are changing here.
The image above shows the rate of warming across every climate division in the United States. Deeper shades of red indicate higher rates of warming. Notice though there is an awful lot of red, and almost no blue. Nearly every part of the country is warming during winter.
Locally the impacts of climate change on our winter's are more apparent than any other season.