SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military official says four Marines were killed and one is missing after an Osprey aircraft crashed in the Southern California desert.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still ongoing. No additional details were available.
The MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego. It was carrying five Marines when it went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training.
The MV-22B is a twin-engine tiltrotor aircraft that can take off and land like a helicopter but transit as a turboprop aircraft. Versions of the aircraft are flown by the Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.