OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy charged in a shooting at a Michigan high school recorded video night before violence in which he discussed killing students.
The revelation was made by Oakland County Sheriff's Lt. Tim Willis during a court hearing for Ethan Crumbley.
Authorities also revealed that revealing that Crumbley's parents were summoned just a few hours before the bloodshed.
Crumbley is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others Tuesday at Oxford High School. He's charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder and terrorism causing death. Willis made the comments shortly before Crumbley was to be arraigned.
Authorities have not revealed a possible motive for the violence. But prosecutor Karen McDonald said the shooting was premeditated, based in part on a “mountain of digital evidence” collected by police.
“This was not just an impulsive act,” McDonald said.
Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that Crumbley’s parents were called to the school Tuesday “for behavior in the classroom that was concerning.” The teen remained in school, and the shooting occurred a few hours later. Bouchard didn’t offer details about what had troubled school officials. He said investigators believe the gun was already in school.
