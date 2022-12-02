KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top adviser to Ukraine’s president has cited military chiefs as saying 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the country’s nine-month struggle against invading Russian troops.
It was a rare comment on such figures and came far below estimates of Ukrainian casualties from Western leaders.
The Ukrainian military said Friday that Russian forces kept up rocket attacks on infrastructure and airstrikes against Ukrainian troop positions along the contact line.
It said Moscow’s military push has recently focused on a dozen towns including Bakhmut and Avdiivka.