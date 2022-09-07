ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — A Canadian official says the second suspect in the stabbing rampage that killed 10 people in and around a Canadian Indigenous reserve has died of self-inflicted wounds after his car was run off the road by police.
Police say 32-year-old Myles Sanderson was found near the town of Rosthern in Saskatchewan as officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife.
An official familiar with the matter says officers rammed Sanderson’s vehicle off the road.
The official says the fugitive’s injuries were self-inflicted, but there is no immediate information on when the wounds were inflicted or when Sanderson died.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police had announced Sanderson's arrest earlier Wednesday, but police sources have told multiple media outlets he died shortly after he was taken into custody.
Sanderson’s death comes two days after the body of his brother, 30-year-old Damien Sanderson, was found in a field near the scene of their rampage, which also wounded 18 people. Police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother.
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said nine of those killed were from the James Smith Cree Nation: Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; and Robert Sanderson, 49, One was from Weldon, 78-year-old Wesley Patterson.
