LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — One person has died and four others were hurt in a shooting along an entertainment strip in Lake Ozark in central Missouri, authorities there said.
City officials said in a news release that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday outside a restaurant on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark, a popular spot in the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks.
Local police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the shooting, and officials said several suspects were detained following the shooting.
Police had not released other details of the shooting or the names of those shot and arrested by early Friday morning.