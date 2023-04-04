CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is investigating what they call a "suspicious fire," which broke out overnight in what appeared to be a vacant house.
According to a release from the fire department, crews responded to a fire at a "half story" house on Jefferson and South Hanover Streets around 12:34 a.m. Tuesday.
They say they could see smoke coming from the home, and prepared to enter the residence in "offensive mode." However, fire conditions "rapidly changed," the release explained, prompting fire fighters to transition to "defensive mode."
Over the course of investigation, they discovered a portion of the back of the home was under renovation. With temporary shoring in the basement and holes in the first floor, firefighters say the structural conditions of the home were not stable. There were also no utilities present in the home.
They department says they were able to bring the fire, which they say is considered "suspicious," under control in about 20 minutes.
The Cape Girardeau Police and Fire Departments and Missouri State Fire Marshals are currently investigating the incident. They say they received assistance from Jackson Fire, Fruitland Fire Protection District, East County Fire Protection District, and other off-duty Cape Girardeau fire fighters.