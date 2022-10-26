SELLERSBURG, IN — Authorities announced Wednesday a young boy found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana has been identified after several months of investigation. They also named two suspects in relation to the case, reporting one has been arrested and one is still at-large.
According Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police, the autopsy report showed 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia died as a result of an electrolyte imbalance, most likely secondary to a viral gastroenteritis.
Huls named two suspects in the case: 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman and Jordan's mother, 37-year-old Dejuane Ludie Anderson. He confirmed Coleman had been arrested in California, but Anderson remains at-large.
Huls did not comment on the connection between the two women but confirmed they had been passing through Southern Indiana several months ago. He explained they are being charged with felony neglect of a child resulting in death, as well as obstruction of justice.
Huls said this has been a complicated case. Cairo's body was left in a suitcase off of a dead-end road in rural Indiana. It was found by a mushroom hunter in April. He said investigators received thousands of tips but were unable to link any of them to the case. Huls says the case is still under investigation.