JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the remains have been positively identified as those of Tracy Sue Walker. She was born in 1963 and reported missing from the Lafayette, Indiana, area in 1978.
Her remains were found in 1985 in Tennessee, hundreds of miles southeast of Lafayette.
Authorities said forensic genetic genealogy testing earlier this year provided possible family members and DNA testing confirmed a match.
Officials are still trying to determine how Walker ended up in Tennessee and how she died.
More details: https://bit.ly/3csI6FC