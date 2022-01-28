WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Officials in Dresden and Weakley County, Tennessee, are urging folks affected by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak to make their claims with the Federal Emergency Management Agency as soon as possible — while FEMA representatives are in the community to help them through the process.
In a Facebook post Friday, the Weakley County Emergency Management Agency warned that "FEMA may only be here in person to assist you with your claim until early next week."
"They'll be here this weekend, so come in as soon as possible!" the post warns.
On its Facebook page, the city of Dresden reminded residents that they are currently able to file FEMA claims for individual assistance at the Professional Development Center at 8250 Highway 22 in Dresden.
"Currently, there is little to no wait time at the claim processing center. If your claim is denied, the FEMA representatives present can assist you in reviewing the claim and filing an appeal of the initial decision," the city's post says. "The FEMA representatives located at the Tornado Recovery Center are the only official representatives of the federal government agency present in Dresden. All FEMA representatives wear an official government issued Identification tag. Residents should be wary of filing a claim with anyone other than an official FEMA employee."
In an update sent out Friday, FEMA said the Weakley County Multiple Agency Resources Center in Weakley County — at the Professional Development Center in Dresden — operates from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The center also includes a Small Business Administration Business Resource Center. The SBA center's hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The center is at 8250 TN Highway 22, Dresden, TN 38225.
To read FEMA's Friday update for Tennessee counties affected by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak, download the document below.