FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler has confirmed that 37-year-old Bryan Petty of Fairview Heights, Illinois, was found dead Tuesday afternoon around 12:37 p.m. at Rend Lake. Leffler pronounced Petty deceased at 1:19 p.m.
Emergency crews were dispatched to Rend Lake shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of a man in the water who didn't re-surface.
The Franklin County website says Petty was with his family at the time of the incident and after an extensive search in the area on Monday evening, rescue personnel were forced to stop the search until early Tuesday morning.
Crews searched the area using side scan sonar equipped boats and public safety divers Tuesday and found Petty's body in approximately 11 feet of water. Initial investigation has revealed alcohol is expected to have played a factor in this death.
An autopsy is scheduled to Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing with the Franklin County Coroner's Office and Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office along with the Rend Lake Corps of Engineers, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, Sesser Fire Protection District, Benton Fire Department, Abbott EMS, and the Franklin County Emergency Management Special Operations Dive Team responded and helped on this incident.
Coroner Leffler asks that you keep the Petty Family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. No further information is being released at this time.