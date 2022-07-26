FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear and Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced $75 million will be allocated to give Kentucky's tourism industry and economy a much needed boost.
The funds will be distributed to eligible tourism and destination marketing organizations that apply and are able to demonstrate how COVID impacted their group.
According to a Monday release, the pandemic resulted in a decline of visitors to Kentucky. Beshear said the state's $8.9 billion tourism industry supports economic growth in rural and urban areas of Kentucky, and that's why it's important to make it a priority.
In a statement from the release, Beshear explained:
The $75 million in funding comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to the release, the funding is divided into four pools and distributed as follows:
Pool one: $15 million to statewide tourism marketing
Pool two: $25 milling for a grant program for tourism commissions to market their communities
Pool three: $25 million to attract meetings and conventions
Pool four: $10 million will be used for multi-county collaborative destination marketing
Secretary Mike Berry explained in the release the additional funding would give tourism partners the resources to promote and showcase Kentucky as a diverse, welcoming destination full of travel opportunities and new adventures.