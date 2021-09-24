LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials at Louisville’s jail responded to a series of overdoses Friday morning that sent five inmates to the hospital.
Officers were called to a women’s dorm at Louisville Metro Corrections around 5 a.m. on Friday and found three women unresponsive, according a report obtained by WDRB-TV.
Officials did not comment on what drugs the women consumed or how they got into the jail.
Metro Corrections director Dwayne Clark told the news station that five female inmates were sent to the hospital for suspected overdoses. Three have been released and two more were expected to return to the jail later Friday.
Corrections officers are searching dorms, and Louisville Metro Police also have dogs searching the jail.