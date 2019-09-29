GALLIPOLIS, OH— Four inmates escaped from the Gallia County Jail Sunday morning.
The inmates overpowered two female guards with a homemade weapon. They then stole the car of a corrections officer and drove it to a nearby park where another car was waiting for them.
The car was later found in Pennsylvania. Law enforcement is conducting a search on the car.
The inmates were identified as Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente, Troy McDaniel Jr., and Lawrence Lee III.
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin explained the event at a press conference.
"Our detectives have established that our inmates had the assistance in escaping from at least one individual on the outside." Champlin said. "As far as the details of the escape, this is what we know: once gaining access to the administrative wing of the Gallia County Jail, the inmates stole the keys of one of the corrections officer's vehicles. They then stole that vehicle and proceeded approximately one block south of the Gallia County Jail towards toward Gallipolis City Park where they had a vehicle waiting for them."
A mall near Pittsburgh was evacuated after Christopher Clemente was thought to be in the area. Shoppers were allowed back in around 3 p.m.
A reward of $2,500 per inmate is offered for information leading to their apprehension.