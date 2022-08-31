PADUCAH — The Ohio River Boat Launch on Burnett Street will close temporarily on Wednesday, Sept. 7 to allow for several drills to be conducted.
According to an announcement from the City of Paducah, The U.S. Coast Guard will be teaming up with local, state, and federal first responders to conduct law enforcement, fire, and rescue drills on the Ohio River.
The city says community members should expect to see a variety of first responder vehicles using flashing lights during the drill, which is scheduled from 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. between mile marker 934 and 936.
For more information, including a full list of participants, click here.