PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah.
James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
"There could be all kinds of possibilities, endless possibilities. That's the phrase we're using," Scott said.
Right now, they are doing a lot more cleaning and renovating. The building has been vacant and barely used, except for storage purposes, since May 2015. There's been some vandalism at the former school that also has to be cleaned up.
Those setbacks are not putting a damper on the creative process for Scott and his family, however. He wants to create a youth center, a community garden and a place for veterans to get back on their feet.
Local 6 also talked with Paducah Mayor George Bray. The former school is in the county, but Bray said he's excited to see how the project will benefit the community.
"I think that the services that they offer could be different than the city services that we provide for our Southside residents, but it all comes together. It all works together. We are one community, and we need more people involved in the development of the Southside," said Bray.
Scott is also looking into ways to fund the community center activities, so the cost remains low for those who need to use its resources.
"Any of those things that you can think of to just positively impact someone's life and help them get back on their feet," Scott said.
