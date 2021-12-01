PADUCAH — Have you donated to this year's Spirit of Giving Toy Drive yet? A local business is offering another opportunity to bring smiles to children's faces this Christmas while enjoying Thursday's Cowboys versus Saints game.
The Old Fashioned Cigar Bar in downtown Paducah is showing the game, and turning it into a competition to give back! Dubbed the Blue and Gold party, the event is a battle between bar manager Jeannie Rudd and co-owner Joaquin Hilton to benefit the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive.
Bar patrons are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys and other gifts for kids and teens. The bar will give away a free cigar and raffle ticket in exchange for each toy.
"We will be giving away different prizes all night!" Rudd says. "In addition, we will be having drink specials including the Cowboy Cocktail and the Saints Spirit. You do not want to miss this one!"
Can't make it out for the game Thursday? The Spirit of Giving Toy Drive continues through Dec. 17. Gifts can be dropped off at any participating Regions Bank.
Click here to learn more about the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive.
Click here for updates on the Blue and Gold party.