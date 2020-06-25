PADUCAH — The old Katterjohn building near downtown Paducah has new owners.
Chris Colson Auction & Realty hosted an absolute auction for the building Friday morning. The Katterjohn building was built in the late 1880's by Illinois Central Railroad. It served as one of three hospitals for the railroad.
It burned in 1917, was rebuilt and reopened in 1919. It continued operating until the 50s when it was purchased by Mr. George Katterjohn. The building was leased by several local businesses and primarily used for office space. It's been vacant since the early 2000's.
Michael Conley and his wife from New Concord, Kentucky purchased the building Thursday for $9,200. Conley is retired from the military and is a licensed auctioneer.
"I'm excited, but there's always that lump in your throat: did I do the right thing?" Conley said.
Conley said he's going to explore the possibility to see if there's any grant money to refurbish the building. If not, he said it would have to come down. He said he'd use the lot for the "highest and best propose" he can get out of it.
Conley said he'll look into salvaging the brick. He saw the building for the first time Friday, just minutes before purchasing it.
"The storms did its damage, and the vandals took care of the rest," Colson said.
He said it will take him about a month or two to sort it out and make the "grand plans" to see what they're going to do with it. He says it might cost more than $1.5 million to completely renovate the building, and maybe half that to tear it down.
"We live in an older home in the county, and we like history, my wife and I. I just hate to see good, usable things go to waste," Colson said.
Colson said he and his wife just finished watching the "Downton Abbey" TV series. "This looks quite familiar. I jokingly told her we might have our Downton house here," he said.