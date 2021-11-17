UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: Old Lovelaceville Road in McCracken County is back open to traffic after crews cleared an overturned semitrailer from the roadway.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the semitrailer, which was hauling soybeans, ran off the road and overturned Wednesday afternoon.
As of about 6:30 p.m., KYTC District 1 says the crash site — which was between Womble Road and Myers Road — has been cleared. The road is now open to normal traffic flow.
ORIGINAL REPORT 2:42 p.m.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An overturned semitrailer is blocking a section of Kentucky 1837/Old Lovelaceville Road in McCracken County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The semitrailer is blocking Old Lovelaceville Road near the 0.5 mile marker, KYTC District 1 says.
The blockage is near the county line with Ballard County, between Womble Road and Myers Road.
KYTC District 1 says the road is expected to remain blocked for about two hours.