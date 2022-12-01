PADUCAH — Old Mayfield Road has reopened at the bottom Ditch Bridge in Southern McCracken County following an extended closure, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced.
According to a Thursday release, the road has been closed at that point since May 24, when bridge inspectors found unrepairable damage to the bridge's support structure.
Construction of a new bridge began on Sept. 22 and was completed today, the KSP reports, with the road reopening to traffic at about 11:30 a.m.
The KYTC asks drivers to remain cautious, explaining that traffic is currently running on "base asphalt courses." A paving crew is expected to complete the project in spring of 2023.