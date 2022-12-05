PADUCAH — A planned closure on Olivet Church Road for an erosion-control and shoulder-widening project is being postponed due to the weather forecast.
According to a Monday morning release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the project at mile point .89 is to allow sheet-piling to be placed along the right-away and widen about 180 feet of the road's shoulder near the Aberdeen Drive intersection.
The closure will be moved to an undetermined later-date due to rain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, the KYTC says.