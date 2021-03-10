PULASKI COUNTY, IL — Dam 53 Road in Pulaski County, Illinois, leads to what was once a major asset to the river industry. The old Lock and Dam 53 is being demolished, as the new one has been open for nearly three years now. Dam 53 Road also leads to several homes on the road. Getting to those homes has been a challenge, though.
Crews have been working for several months on demolishing the old Lock and Dam 53. Heavy machinery for the demolition has created massive potholes along Dam 53 Road.
"It's in terrible shape," says Robert Crippen.
Crippen and his wife have lived on Dam 53 Road for two years. Crippen says the potholes have gradually gotten worse as the demolition has progressed.
"I know I'm tired of driving through it, having to leave 10 to 15 minutes early every day to get where we need to go," says Crippen.
The contractors working on the demolition filled the potholes with gravel, but they're so deep driving over the holes and rain washes it out quickly.
"You know there have been puddles out there a foot deep," Crippen says. "Our daughter got stuck out there more than once, and it's tearing the bottom of our vehicles up because it's rutted up so bad."
The Army Corps of Engineers say they will fix the road after the demolition once the lock and dam is completed. The target date for completion isn't until June of 2022. In the meantime, the Corps says they plan to do some patch work.
"I understand they'll fix it when they're done, you know, when they're completely done out here, but maintain it as they are working on it. I mean, I don't see the problem in taking 10 minutes out of their day to fix it. I mean, if I had the means to do it myself," says Crippen.
Crippen says he just wants a smooth ride to and from his home that won't tear his car up.