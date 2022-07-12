Millions of Americans suffer from Alopecia. It's an autoimmune skin disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, often causing hair to fall out in clumps.
The FDA has now approved the first ever treatment for the disorder, and it treats the entire body, not just a specific bald patch.
The treatment is called Olumiant and it's a pill, taken by mouth. The pill was initially approved by the FDA to treat rheumatoid arthritis, and doctors sometimes prescribe it to help treat hospitalized covid patients.
Gary Sherwood from the National Alopecia areata Foundation said the first-of-its-kind treatment was historic. He mused on the importance of the announcement and what it means to people who suffer from this disorder, saying: "Imagine having this disease. A disease that alters your appearance practically overnight and you've never had treatment options until now." He explained that it provides a choice, and hope, for the Alopecia community.
The FDA says Olumiant works by blocking an inflation-causing enzyme that can trigger the body's hair-loss response.
The drug manufacturer held two clinical trials including patients with at least 50% scalp hair loss for more than six months. Those given 4 milligrams of the treatment daily saw the most improvement.
In the first trial, 35% of more than 280 patients had what the scientists described as "adequate scalp hair coverage" compared to five% given a placebo.
In the second trial, 32% of more than 230 patients who got 4 milligrams had positive hair growth, compared to 3% of the 156 patients who got a placebo.
Common side effects of Olumiant included upper respiratory tract infection, acne, high cholesterol, UTI, fatigue, yeast infections, anemia, abdominal pain, shingles, and weight gain.
The treatment also comes with a boxed warning for serious infections, mortality, major heart events and thrombosis.