A gold medal-winning swimmer who can play classic piano, a silver medalist fencer who taught himself to play guitar and a diver who could leave Tokyo and next be on “The Voice”? As if making the Olympic team didn't make them talented enough, the US squad is also full of gifted musicians.
“When I took the year off from the Olympics, my parents wanted me to do something to like work my mind, and I was like, All right, I'll pick up guitar I guess," fencer Alexander Massialas says. “I went to guitar classes for a while, and then I kind of just like self-taught songs that I wanted to learn.”
Gold medalist and Evansville, Indiana, native Lilly King has been playing the piano for years.
“I started playing the piano when I was 7 years old,” she says. “I like playing. I think it's a good stress reliever.”
According to his Team USA profile, skateboarder Heimana Reynolds’ hobbies include surfing and solving Rubik’s Cubes, but that’s not all he can play.
“Growing up in Hawaii, in school you're actually required to learn how to play the ukulele,” Reynolds says with a laugh.
Diver Katrina Young likes to visualize and listen to music during meets. Sharing her gift as a vocalist and guitarist with NBC News, an interviewer asks Young “Wow! Why haven't you been on ‘The Voice’ yet?”
“I've thought about it. I'm kind of busy training for the Olympics,” she says with a laugh.
