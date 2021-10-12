Two-time Olympic athlete and Southern Illinois University alumna DeAnna Price will be the grand marshal at the university's homecoming festivities next week.
Price, a track and field athlete who set the American hammer throw record, took home the gold at the World Championships in 2019. She placed eighth in the event in both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.
On Saturday, Price will lead the SIUC homecoming parade, and she'll be a guest at the Saluki football game later in the day.
