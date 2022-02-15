In prime time Tuesday night at the Winter Olympics, controversy on the ice amid a Russian doping scandal ruling — and the pursuit of gold for U.S. speed skaters.
NBC brings us the start of women's figure skating, one of the most anticipated events of the Games. Russian Kamila Valieva skates while engulfed in controversy, while Team USA is led by California's Alysa Liu and Karen Chen and Colorado's Mariah Bell.
Plus, 36-year-old speed skater Joey Mantia of Ocala, Florida, leads the American men — the world record holders — in the team pursuit.
And medals will be decided live in the men's slalom in alpine skiing.
We’ve got all that and more coming up Tuesday night on Local 6.
Check out the video above for a preview of the night's events. And here's the evening's coverage schedule (all times Central):
Start
End
Sport
Description
Notes
7:05 p.m.
7:25 p.m.
Bobsled
M Two-Man 3rd Run
7:30 p.m.
8 p.m.
Figure Skating
W Short Program
8 p.m.
8:45 p.m.
Freestyle Skiing
M Free ski Slopestyle Final
LIVE
9 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
Figure Skating
W Short Program
And be sure to stick with us for Local 6 Olympic Edition at 10:30 p.m. for your local news and weather!
If you can't watch tonight's prime time Olympics coverage on air, click here to stream it online.