We've got another great night of Tokyo Olympics action Thursday night on Local 6!
Coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. CT with the skateboarding men's park final, followed by the diving women's 10-meter platform final and track and field coverage. Then, at 9:30 p.m., we're live with the women's gold medal volleyball match, with the USA facing off against Australia.
Here's Thursday night's full schedule:
Start
End
Sport
Description
7 p.m. CT
7:30 p.m. CT
Skateboarding
M park final
7:30 p.m. CT
8:15 p.m. CT
Diving
W platform final
8:15 p.m. CT
8:20 p.m. CT
Track and field
W 4x400m relay heats and more
9:30 p.m. CT
10:30 p.m. CT
LIVE: Beach volleyball
Women's Gold Match: AUS (Artacho Del Solar/Clancy) vs USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman)
Want to watch the Olympics online? Click here for more information on how to stream live and full-replay coverage from all 41 sports and 338 medals events. Don't have cable or satellite? You can also watch coverage on Peacock.