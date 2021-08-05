We've got another great night of Tokyo Olympics action Thursday night on Local 6! 

Coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. CT with the skateboarding men's park final, followed by the diving women's 10-meter platform final and track and field coverage. Then, at 9:30 p.m., we're live with the women's gold medal volleyball match, with the USA facing off against Australia. 

primetime schedule 8521.jpg

Here's Thursday night's full schedule: 

Start

End

Sport

Description

7 p.m. CT

7:30 p.m. CT

Skateboarding

M park final

7:30 p.m. CT

8:15 p.m. CT

Diving

W platform final

8:15 p.m. CT

8:20 p.m. CT

Track and field

W 4x400m relay heats and more

9:30 p.m. CT

10:30 p.m. CT

LIVE: Beach volleyball

Women's Gold Match: AUS (Artacho Del Solar/Clancy) vs USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman)

Want to watch the Olympics online? Click here for more information on how to stream live and full-replay coverage from all 41 sports and 338 medals events. Don't have cable or satellite? You can also watch coverage on Peacock.  