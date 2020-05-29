NASHVILLE, TN — May is National Foster Care Month and Omni Visions, a foster-care placement agency that provides services for adults and children throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, and North Carolina, is now offering virtual training for qualified adults interested in becoming foster parents.
Omni Visions says you can start the foster parent process now, even while sheltering-in-place.
“It’s a big ask, finding folks to open their homes to a child in need of stability and love. There weren’t enough foster parents before this pandemic upended our daily lives. COVID-19 and the restrictions it has required have only increased the need for loving foster parents,” said Jane Wintz, President and CEO, Omni Visions.
“An ordinary economic downturn brings higher rates of domestic violence, alcohol and drug abuse, and mental illness. Worrying about yourself or your loved ones getting the virus is scary enough. That alone means families are experiencing heightened emotional and physical stress. But the isolation and extremely challenging financial conditions many employees are facing today can take their stress and anxiety to a whole new level — one that leads to many more children entering the foster care system,” said Wintz. “That’s why the need for foster parents is arguably greater than ever before.”
Virtual Foster Parent training now available.
The ongoing social distancing guidelines has prompted Omni Visions to adapt its in-person foster parent training classes into online options.
The benefits of virtual training for potential foster parents include:
- The opportunity to get a jumpstart on the process — no need to wait until the public health crisis is over
- The ability to maintain social distance and remain safe.
- The flexibility of setting your own schedule: If in-person classes conflicted with your work schedule, virtual training makes it easier and more convenient than ever to begin the process.
Additionally, you can now network via video chat with foster parents and learn about their firsthand foster parenting experiences.
If you want to take the next step and begin the application and approval process electronically, then click here to complete the Omni Visions information request form or contact an Omni Visions office. Omni Visions says becoming a foster parents is simpler than you may think.
Omni Visions has specialized in providing training and support to caregivers since 1991.
At-risk children are more in need of love and reassurance than ever before. National Foster Care Month is the ideal time to learn how you can help. Learn more at www.theomnifamily.com or www.powertothefamily.com.