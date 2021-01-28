CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (NBC News) — Thirty-five years ago today, seven astronauts were killed with the Challenger space shuttle exploded just over a minute after its launch.
On Thursday, NASA leaders and others held a Day of Remembrance Ceremony for those killed on that that tragic day and two other fallen astronaut crews. The somber event was held at Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
Honored at the service were the crews of Apollo 1, the space shuttle Columbia and the space shuttle Challenger. Three astronauts died when in the Apollo 1 file on the launch pad on Jan. 27, 1967, and seven were killed aboard the Columbia shuttle upon reentry on Feb. 1, 2003.
The Challenger shuttle broke apart 73 seconds into flight on Jan. 28, 1886. The seven crew members were killed included Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.
The remembrance event, which was scaled down due to the pandemic, included the reading of the names, a wreath laying and a moment of silence.