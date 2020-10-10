CALVERT CITY, KY — Some people in west Kentucky are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the dedication of the Kentucky Dam.
The dam creates the largest man-made lake in the Eastern United States, but there is more to the dam than that.
"Incredible, awe and unbelief. I remember the river before that beautiful edifice ever existed," Bobbie Foust said.
Standing at the Kentucky Dam, Foust reflected on one of the most important days of her life.
"President Truman on a tour of Tennessee Valley Area relaxes for a moment with one of his young constituents just before moving on to Gilbertsville, Kentucky, for the dedication of a great new dam."
She was 11-years-old when then-President Harry Truman spoke at the dedication of the Kentucky Dam 75 years ago.
It was the only time a sitting president visited Marshall County.
Standing beside the president, Luther Draffen, who Foust calls the driving force of the dam and then Sen. Alben Barkley from Paducah, who would later serve as vice president.
Foust said there are several key players in the building of the Kentucky Dam, and had it not been for them, she can't imagine what the area would have looked like without it.
"The tourist industry would not be here, because Kentucky Lake would not be here, Kentucky Dam State Resort Park would not be here, Kenlake State Resort Park would not be here if it were not for Kentucky Dam," she said.
Foust has plenty of memorabilia from that day and photos of the key players who brought this dam to life.
The dam didn't just bring tourism to the area — it brought the area out of poverty, bringing electricity to the area, helping farm families and creating jobs.
"To know the history of something causes you to appreciate it, and appreciate why it's here, what it does for us what it has meant to us and to our communities," Foust said. "Last of 16 erected by the Tennessee Valley Authority for the production of power and the rebuilding of this rich region."
Almost every year on this day, Foust visits the dam to reflect.
"It's a special day. I will not see the 100th anniversary. I saw the 50th anniversary, and i wrote about it," Foust said.
She wrote about what she witnessed on Oct, 10, 1945, and the moments after. She wrote about the 50th anniversary, and she'll never forget the inspiration she drew from here.
"I was working at the Sun at that time, have several stories in that particular issue from the 50th anniversary of Kentucky Dam, and am still writing about it. And maybe the day I die I'll be writing about it, so it's an important occasion," Foust said.
Inspiring others to remember and honor their history.
Foust wrote an article for the 75th anniversary of the Kentucky Dam's Dedication, with more details on its history and the key players behind it.
You can find that story on the Marshall County Tribune Courier website.