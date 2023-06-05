LOUISVILLE, KY — The family of Breonna Taylor gathered with organizers and officials in Louisville on what would have been her 30th birthday, to begin a statewide voter engagement campaign against Attorney General Daniel Cameron amid his bid for governor.
The unarmed Taylor was fatally shot by officers in her apartment in March 2020 when officers knocked down her door as part of a drug investigation.
Until Freedom is a social justice organization aiming to address systemic and racial injustice. Their co-founders Tamika Mallory, Mysonne Linen, Angelo Pinto and Linda Sarsour were present at the conference, along with members of Louisville 87 and other local and national leaders.
During the conference, Mallory spoke extensively about Cameron's involvement in the Taylor case. She cited that jurors had come forward with claims that Cameron's office didn't provide them with appropriate information to charge the officers accused of killing Taylor.
Three jurors did file a petition with the House of Representatives to impeach Cameron, claiming he played a role in the January 6 riot and failed to comply with his duties in the Taylor case.
Cameron responded by saying he was proud of what his special prosecutors did and confident in their work.
She also cited that the former Louisville officer who allegedly fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor, Myles Cosgrove, was hired as a deputy at the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky.
In an investigation spurred by the death of Breonna Taylor, the Department of Justice found that Louisville police "engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights," the Associated Press reported in March.
The report said officers discriminated against Black people, used excessive force, and conducted searches based on invalid warrants. The LMPD has since made public internal documents related to cases the DOJ used to illustrate their claims of unconstitutionality.
In a statement regarding the conference, the group said "One of the most egregious things about Attorney General Cameron is his incompetence and mishandling of the Breonna Taylor case."
They said leaders were committed to knocking on doors, canvasing, and raising awareness about Daniel Cameron's policy positions and political affiliations.
Breonna Taylor's mom, Tamika Palmer, was present at the event as well. She stated that anyone who needed to register to vote or needed a ride to the polls could reach out.