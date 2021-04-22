This image acquired on February 5, 2013, by the Advanced Land Imager (ALI) on NASA's Earth Observing-1 (EO-1) satellite. The Danube Delta has a number of lobes formed over the past several thousand years, and this image is focused largely on the northernmost Chilia (or Kilia) lobe.
This image from NASA EarthKAM shows Lisbon, the capital of Portugal. The superb natural harbor at Lisbon is a commercially important European port handling much of the import-export traffic for Portugal and Spain.
The Grand Canyon National Park is a marvel of nature. America's most famous national park stretches 277 miles in length and is a mile deep. From NASA's Terra spacecraft, the canyon's veins of red rock look like a work of art.
(CNN) — The view from space of our planet's most impressive natural landmarks is striking, and not just on this year's Earth Day.
The long and winding Grand Canyon; the European Union's longest river, the Danube; and Quinghai, the largest lake in China, become almost abstract works of art when photographed from space.
NASA astronaut Victor Glover Jr., who conducted his third spacewalk in late February, talked then about how fragile Earth looks from space, and "just how special it is for there to be human life on this planet."
"It makes me want to do all that I can to protect that," Glover said.
Many of the photos shown here were shot by EarthKAM, a project started in 1995 by the late Sally Ride, America's first woman in space. It was first called KidSat. It allows middle school students around the world to ask for images of locations on Earth.
The EarthKAM camera flew on two more shuttle flights before moving to the International Space Station in 2001, according to NASA. Sally Ride died in 2012, and NASA renamed the program Sally Ride EarthKAM the following year. It remains a permanent payload on the ISS.