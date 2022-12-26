PADUCAH - Interstate-71 between Louisville and Cincinnati turned into a parking lot for days this weekend in that wintry weather stranding drivers in lines of traffic up to five miles long.
A local man was in the middle of it.
He was on the highway for a solid 10 hours.
David Farney lives in Paducah and drives a semi for work.
We found out he was stuck when his girlfriend called us on Friday, worried about him.
Like so many others this weekend, he was just trying to get home for Christmas.
David Farney's semi-truck is a kind of home away from home when he's on the road. It certainly was last Friday.
He left Florence, Kentucky on Interstate 71 headed home to Paducah for Christmas.
It was snowing.
"No sudden movements on the steering wheel...easy on the breaks," said Farney describing what truck drivers need to do in wintry conditions.
He was about 10 miles down the road toward Louisville when things started slowing down on the highway. Eventually traffic stopped altogether.
But that wasn't the only problem.
"I didn't expect the heater to go out in the truck in the cab, that's not something I wanted to happen," said Farney.
He's one of thousands who spent hours stranded at different points along 71.
Like many, he had limited supplies with him.
"I had that much Sprite left and that much Dr. Pepper left," said Farney. "I had no water left, that was what I had when I left. Cause I was conserving it cause I didn't know how long I was going to be there."
David snapped a few pictures during his wait from daylight to the dark of night. A check of his thermometer - zero degrees at one point then negative three degrees just outside his windows.
Inside without the heater, it soon became a struggle.
"It started to get really cold," said Farney. "I couldn't get my truck warm enough and that came to my closest breaking point."
After 10 hours, traffic flowed again.
He's thankful to be back in Paducah.
He's also grateful this mess on I-71 didn't claim any lives.
"I'm really thankful that nobody died," said Farney. "It was really nice to know that we didn't have any deaths on 71 cause it was really really bad."
We reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
They say crews were actively plowing and treating the stretch of Interstate 71 in both directions.
The National Guard and Kentucky State Police performed wellness checks to those stalled along the highway.
Governor Andy Beshear ordered temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 miles per hour on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71 and I-75 in Boone County.