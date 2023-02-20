LOUISVILLE, KY — Nonprofit Donate Life Kentucky says pets of all kinds suffer when their humans need an organ transplant but don't receive one, which is why they've launched the "Save My Human" campaign — coinciding with National Love Your Pet Day.
"For every treat, every behind-the-ear scratch, and every game of fetch pets get from their humans – their love continues to grow; however, what happens when their human becomes ill and needs an organ transplant to keep the family together?" DLKY asked in a Monday release about the campaign.
"Pets across Kentucky have the op-paw-tunity to use their voice, or bark, to help those they love the most – their humans – by encouraging those who have not yet joined the organ donor registry to check 'yes," they continued.
DLKY Executive Director Shelley Snyder says the organization has "worked tirelessly" to educate community members on joining the registry, disprove myths about donation, and inspire communities on the lifesaving impact of donation and transplantation.
The organization is encouraging community members who want to participate in this campaign to download and print a free "Save My Human" sign from their website. Then, you can post a picture of your pet and the sign to social media with the hashtag #SaveMyHuman. Tag their account for a chance to be featured on their social media and help spread the mission of growing the registry.
"While this idea may be a little dif-fur-ent, the message of the campaign remains the same – register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor and help save lives."
In a statement included in the release, Louisville native Kim Horn — who's been waiting for a kidney transplant since age 16 — said her dogs Heidi and Aldo make each day brighter. She says she wants more days.
"I believe organ donation is a beautiful gift for families – those with hands and paws – so until we get that call, we’re going to give lots of cuddles and head scratches," Horn said.
According to Donate Life, nearly 1,000 Kentuckians — and over 100,000 Americans — are in need of a lifesaving transplant, with someone new added to the waiting list every 10 minutes. They report 20 people die each day while waiting for a transplant or donation. But one person can save, help, or improve the lives of 100 people in need, they explain.
Last year, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates reportedly supported 239 organ donors and 539 living tissue donors, which saved nearly 600 lives in Kentucky, the release explains. That's a record, the organization says — the fifth one in a row. Even still, they explain, "the work is never done."
Click here for more information about organ, tissue, and cornea donation.