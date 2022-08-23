PADUCAH — Women have served in the Marines since 1918. Their role has changed considerably over the years. Between 2013 and 2016, for example, the military removed the ban on women serving in combat military occupational specialties, allowing women into all combat-related fields.
Women like Shelba Payton helped pave the way. She's one of the few, and very proud, Marines. For her, service and sacrifice is a way of life.
When we caught up with Payton, she was busy.
"We cook a lot, chop a lot, peel a lot," Payton said as she chopped tomatoes.
Payton lives to serve, including at Martha's Vineyard in Paducah.
"The people that these will be feeding are homebound people, people that are disabled," Payton said. "When you go home you're really tired, but it's a good tired. And you know you've helped a lot of people."
This 82 year old is used to hard work.
"Once a Marine, always a Marine," Payton said.
At her home, a tell-tale sign. The Marines logo hangs outside her house. There are several signs here that prove her love of country.
"There's nothing that thrills my heart more than to pass by an American flag flying, rippling in the wind," Payton said. "I'm probably one of the most patriotic people you'll ever find. I tear up at anything."
There are also plenty of signs of her love of the Marine Corps.
"I tell all the kids that I meet that goes into the service, just remember one thing: They can't eat you, and to stay squared away," she said. "In the Marine Corps that is the most important thing: stay squared away. Do what you're told, when you're told and how you're told."
Payton learned that quickly. She joined the Marines right out of school in 1959, but she was far from the first. That was Opha May Johnson in 1918. It would be 1942 before the Marine Corps was authorized to create a Women's Reserve and accept women applicants for commissions and enlistments. Still, as a woman in the military, Payton was rare.
"I had never met one, much less been one," she explained. "I went in and a friend from home said, ‘You do know they're going to kill you.’ And when I was in boot camp I thought, sure enough, they may kill me!"
But she stuck with it. Her goal was to better herself.
"This is my thinking at the time: iIf I can make it in the Marine Corps, I can make it anywhere," she said. "They start when you go in boot camp with the tip of your toes, and through all the discipline and all the different things that you go through in boot camp you earn the right to be called a Marine. You don't just get handed that because you landed at Parris Island for boot camp."
She's held on to treasures from her time in the service, including her summer uniform.
She had a nickname.
"Little Tuck," she said. "I tell everybody I was 6-foot tall and they marched it off of me. So this is what you get!"
And is she proud of her service?
"Oh yes, very much so,” she said.
She wouldn't trade it.
"If you gave me the opportunity to repeat being in the Marines, and a table piled as high as you could with money, I'd have to take the experience," she told me. "It was a sacrifice that I made that I got the blessing on it."
It's an outlook she carries with her beyond the Marines: A pride in service to others that's well worth the sacrifice.
"I always want to be helping somebody else," she said.